ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.38. 596,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.