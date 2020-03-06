ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,998,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.96. 4,753,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.