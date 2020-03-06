ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,753,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

