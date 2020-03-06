Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,630 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.51% of Realogy worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

RLGY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

