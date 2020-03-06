Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91, Fidelity Earnings reports. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPH. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

