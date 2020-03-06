Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.17% of Regal Beloit worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 306,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,814. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

