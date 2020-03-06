Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Rev Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of REVG opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.33 million, a P/E ratio of -77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.82. Rev Group has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

