Roth Capital Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from to in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AMRC traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. 1,137,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

