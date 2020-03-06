RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €36.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.57 ($36.71).

Shares of RWE traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €33.37 ($38.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,782 shares. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.24.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

