Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.29.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

