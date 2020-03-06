Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.19 ($149.06).

FRA SIE traded down €1.91 ($2.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €90.08 ($104.74). 4,184,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.14.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

