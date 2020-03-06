Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 552,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

