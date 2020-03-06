SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.60 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.78.
SILV traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 13,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.