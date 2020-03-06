SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.60 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.78.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 13,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.