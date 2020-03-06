Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases A$31,750.00 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Ian Watt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.35 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,750.00 ($22,517.73).

On Friday, February 21st, Ian Watt purchased 5,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.30 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($25,886.52).

Smartgroup stock opened at A$5.96 ($4.23) on Friday. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a 12-month low of A$5.94 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $784.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.34%.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

