Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 27th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.70. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

