Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after purchasing an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 694,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,033 shares of company stock worth $63,259 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.