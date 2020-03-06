South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,227,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,986. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.