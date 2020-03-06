South Dakota Investment Council Buys 159,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 530.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 7,953,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.