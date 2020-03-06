South Dakota Investment Council Buys 43,842 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.38% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 216.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 451,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,670. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

