South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.42% of Cars.com worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,551,182 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 1,083,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 390,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.