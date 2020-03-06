South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.