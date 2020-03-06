South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.17% of Associated Banc worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,526,000 after buying an additional 280,804 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 945,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,268. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $264,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

