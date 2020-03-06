South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

NYSE:RNR traded down $7.96 on Thursday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,797. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $141.00 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

