South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

