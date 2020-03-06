South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.36 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 383,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

