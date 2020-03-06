South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,384,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.81. 1,125,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,736. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

