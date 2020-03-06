South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.50 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of CB stock traded down $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $144.89. 2,569,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $155.09. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $131.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

