South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.73 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.32% of Dycom Industries worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $811.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.