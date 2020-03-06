South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,029,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.04. 2,435,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,933. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

