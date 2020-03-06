South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.25% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 10,378,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,140. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

