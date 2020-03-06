South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of Avnet worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Avnet by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 101,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,814. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

