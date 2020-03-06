South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.27 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 2,222,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,317. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

