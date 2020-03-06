South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.35 Million Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.15% of Timken worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 over the last ninety days. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TKR traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 863,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

