South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 323,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trimble by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,892,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after acquiring an additional 284,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 3,363,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

