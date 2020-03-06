South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,680 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 18,678,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

