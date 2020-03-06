South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 9,180 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of Cinemark worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cinemark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,997 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

