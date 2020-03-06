South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

SWK traded down $10.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.63. 2,467,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,878. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

