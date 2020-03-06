South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 3,887,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.