South Dakota Investment Council Sells 16,650 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.24. 2,513,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,009. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

