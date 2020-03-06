South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,960 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 108,805 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

