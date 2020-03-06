South Dakota Investment Council Sells 22,250 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of International Bancshares worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in International Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 243,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.31.

IBOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

