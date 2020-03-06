South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,010 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

Shares of ZBH traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.19. 2,098,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,372. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

