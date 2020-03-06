South Dakota Investment Council Sells 30,480 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 1.13% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 227,018 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $250.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.83. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $24.59.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

