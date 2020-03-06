South Dakota Investment Council Sells 39,600 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

