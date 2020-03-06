South Dakota Investment Council Sells 49,320 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,320 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.27% of Cardtronics worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardtronics by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATM. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 944,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

