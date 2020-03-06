South Dakota Investment Council Sells 850 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,858,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in EPR Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 2,103,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,073. EPR Properties has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

