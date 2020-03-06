South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,510 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.94. 1,968,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

