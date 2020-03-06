South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of Belden worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 57.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Belden by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

BDC stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 458,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,184. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

