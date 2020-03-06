SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $54.75. 76,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,945. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

