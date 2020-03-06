Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

